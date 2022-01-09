South Africa

LISTEN | Ramaphosa urges government to finalise a policy on the introduction of vaccine mandates

09 January 2022 - 08:51
Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
Cyril Ramaphosa waves to supporters at Mokopane, Limpopo, on Thursday at a community outreach event with traditional leaders, traditional health practitioners and faith-based organisations in the build-up to the January 8 statement.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the government to finalise vaccine mandates.

Listen:

He says for the economy to operate fully, everyone must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He reiterated the importance of vaccination. 

Ramaphosa was speaking at the party's 110th anniversary in Polokwane, Limpopo.

TimesLIVE

