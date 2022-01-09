LISTEN | Ramaphosa urges government to finalise a policy on the introduction of vaccine mandates
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the government to finalise vaccine mandates.
Listen:
He says for the economy to operate fully, everyone must be vaccinated against Covid-19.
He reiterated the importance of vaccination.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the party's 110th anniversary in Polokwane, Limpopo.
TimesLIVE
