Warning to Cyril: Stay away from conference

By READER LETTER - 07 January 2022 - 08:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

South Africans are being held to ransom by the ANC; their infighting is damaging the country.

Last year we were shocked by the barbarism of looting, this year it's our parliament being burnt. What will happen when the ANC loses power in 2024? I'm saying this because South Africans are ready to vote the ANC out of power.

We've being humiliated by these thieves. The Johannesburg CBD was one of the best cities on the continent but now it's filthy; nobody cares about it anymore.

I pity President Cyril Ramaphosa because he is surrounded by a bunch of criminals. They've been promising people job opportunities but no to avail. I urge him not to attend the national conference of the ANC this year; he won't come back alive. Zuma's faction is very dangerous.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

