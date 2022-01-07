News

WATCH | Carrying the struggle forward: David Mabuza promises to deal with rogues and criminals

07 January 2022 - 14:45
Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist

ANC deputy president David Mabuza says the party will no longer allow rogue and criminal elements to exist within the organisation.

Mabuza’s comments came when he was addressing a crowd of supporters and ANC Youth League members at a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of former league president Peter Mokaba.

“We’re going to rebuild and renew our movement. We are going to get rid of all rogue elements in the movement,” Mabuza told the crowd gathered in Mankweng, Limpopo,

“Young people are here to recommit themselves, to emulate and walk in the footsteps of Peter Mokaba and his generation.”

The event was part of the build-up to the ANCs 110th birthday celebrations in Polokwane on Saturday. 

TimesLIVE

Deputy President David Mabuza defends Eskom leadership — again

Deputy President David Mabuza has again come to the defence of under-fire Eskom leaders.
4 weeks ago

David Mabuza to reaffirm African unity in Aids conference address

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to reaffirm SA's commitment to greater unity of the African continent at the 21st International Conference ...
1 month ago

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town