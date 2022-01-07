WATCH | Carrying the struggle forward: David Mabuza promises to deal with rogues and criminals

ANC deputy president David Mabuza says the party will no longer allow rogue and criminal elements to exist within the organisation.

Mabuza’s comments came when he was addressing a crowd of supporters and ANC Youth League members at a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of former league president Peter Mokaba.

“We’re going to rebuild and renew our movement. We are going to get rid of all rogue elements in the movement,” Mabuza told the crowd gathered in Mankweng, Limpopo,

“Young people are here to recommit themselves, to emulate and walk in the footsteps of Peter Mokaba and his generation.”

The event was part of the build-up to the ANCs 110th birthday celebrations in Polokwane on Saturday.

TimesLIVE