IN PICTURES | ANC's gala dinner ahead of January 8 statement
The ANC held its fundraising gala dinner at the Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort in Limpopo on Friday evening ahead of the January 8 statement.
This was an effort to secure funds for the broke governing party, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary.
Tickets for the gala were sold out, including those next to party president Cyril Ramaphosa that sold for a whopping R1.2m.
TimesLIVE
