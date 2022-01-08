South Africa

IN PICTURES | ANC's gala dinner ahead of January 8 statement

By TIMESLIVE - 08 January 2022 - 09:30
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa wipes sweat from his brow before delivering the keynote address at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo, during the ANC gala dinner and fundraiser on January 7 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The ANC held its fundraising gala dinner at the Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort in Limpopo on Friday evening ahead of the January 8 statement.

This was an effort to secure funds for the broke governing party, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary.

Tickets for the gala were sold out, including those next to party president Cyril Ramaphosa that sold for a whopping R1.2m.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa interacts with guests on January 7 2022 at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo, during the ANC fundraiser.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile shares a lighthearted moment with guests at the ANC gala dinner and fundraiser.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe interacts with guests at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo, during the ANC fundraiser.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
ANC deputy president David Mabuza takes his seat at the ANC fundraiser.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the stage to deliver the keynote address at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo, during the ANC gala dinner fundraiser on January 7 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Cyril Ramaphosa shares a smile with the audience as he delivers the keynote address during the fundraiser on January 7 2022 at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address during the party's fundraiser in Polokwane.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Happy birthday ANC, despite all your faults

On the January 8, one of the oldest political organisations in Africa, the ANC, will be 110 years in existence. That's a milestone.
Opinion
1 day ago

Broke ANC won't spend big bucks on birthday bash: Nomvula Mokonyane

ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane says the party will be prudent as it still owes employees salaries.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ANC officials explain reasons for pulling Ramaphosa out of 'Covid risk' event

Hours after promising that Covid-19 regulations would be strictly adhered to, the ANC had to cancel an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at an ANC ...
News
1 day ago

