Nadia Nakai: 'There are more than five female rappers in SA'

Rapper Nadia Nakai has urged her followers to appreciate the depth of female hip-hop talent in SA, telling them there are many more than the five everyone seems to know.

The conversation was sparked when a Twitter user came looking for suggestions of female rappers in the game.

While the comments section was soon filled with recommendations, Nadia rolled up and gave lessons.

She listed a dozen more artists and ended with a spicy: “Check em out! There’s more than 5 of us.”