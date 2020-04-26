Nadia Nakai: 'There are more than five female rappers in SA'
Rapper Nadia Nakai has urged her followers to appreciate the depth of female hip-hop talent in SA, telling them there are many more than the five everyone seems to know.
The conversation was sparked when a Twitter user came looking for suggestions of female rappers in the game.
While the comments section was soon filled with recommendations, Nadia rolled up and gave lessons.
She listed a dozen more artists and ended with a spicy: “Check em out! There’s more than 5 of us.”
Patty Monroe, Assessa, Dee Koala, Hanna, Yugen Blakrok , Meg Mafia, Indigo Stella, Ms Supa, Nelz, Bizzcuit, Dope Saint Jude, StricklyBK! Check em out! There’s more than 5 of us... 🤳🏽 https://t.co/SOma8CgdoX— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) April 18, 2020
She also dropped the names of dope female MCs across the continent and world.
Then there’s fire ones from the UK, Monique Laws, Nadia Rose, IamDdb, Lisa Mercedez, Ms Dynamite... https://t.co/9tDjUF8Q24— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) April 18, 2020
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Nadia said female rappers were judged more than women in other genres.
“In this industry, obviously women have to work harder, but for me the issue is the inequality of rappers in the industry holistically. The one thing that really sucks is that no matter who you are, or what you have accomplished, you constantly have to defend yourself. You have to blow your own horn or no-one listens. I feel like it is not like that for other genres as much. It is so sad.”