'Musicians are about to be very hungry’: Celebs weigh in on coronavirus measures
Several of the nation's famous faces have added their voices to the flood of opinions that followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a national state of disaster due to the coronavirus.
Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday, putting in place several restrictions. Measures included closing of schools and a travel ban from Wednesday. The president also announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited.
This is to assist in curbing the spread of the deadly virus in SA, which has so far infected 61 people.
Celebrities, like the rest of the country, were glued to the president's address and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.
Actress Terry Pheto congratulated Ramaphosa on taking decisive action, while musician Winnie Mashaba described the president's decisions as “bold”.
Rami Chuene welcomed the measures and offered a prayer for all freelancers who may be affected by the restrictions.
It was shared by poet Lebo Mashile.
Finally, that travel ban we were asking for... #CoronaVirusSA— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) March 15, 2020
A prayer for the freelancers, session workers, the ones with no UIF benefits. Gigs being cancelled/postponed. May your employers meet you at your point of need.— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) March 15, 2020
Please pay outstanding debts to service providers, free lancers & contractors. We need this now more than ever.— Bessie’s Head (@lebomashile) March 15, 2020
Dr Moruti and Nadia Nakai warned of the impact the restrictions may have on musicians.
“This corona better end otherwise musicians are about to be very hungry,” Moruti wrote, adding, “this is bad”.
Artists will be going thru the most! No gatherings over 100 people!! ??♀️— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) March 15, 2020
Nzinga hitmaker Simphiwe Dana suggested that artists may be able to perform if audiences were vigilant and wore masks. She added that she would keep her children at home until the shutdown on Wednesday.
We can still do this if you guys wear masks at shows. Serious— #BamakoIsComing (@simphiwedana) March 15, 2020
Actress Masasa Mbangeni said the upcoming South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) may be cancelled and joked that the winners should be WhatsApped. She encouraged her followers to stock up on supplies.
I literally feel like this is happening outside and I’m watching it . My mind can’t process me and all this that’s happening . Who am I in relation to what’s happening in the world . I feels like I’m in a bubble . Wow #lockDownSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/o87m8XDC73— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) March 15, 2020
In his address, Ramaphosa encouraged people to wash their hands and demonstrated an elbow greeting, which he suggested be used instead of a handshake.
Veteran actress Florence Masebe said that such greetings were not necessary in her culture.
My culture's way of greeting doesn't involve touching people. I'll continue to greet nga Tshivenḓa. No need for elbow greetings over here.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) March 15, 2020
Meanwhile, actor and musician Kabomo warned that the restrictions also affected churches.
