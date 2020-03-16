'Musicians are about to be very hungry’: Celebs weigh in on coronavirus measures

Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday, putting in place several restrictions. Measures included closing of schools and a travel ban from Wednesday. The president also announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited.

This is to assist in curbing the spread of the deadly virus in SA, which has so far infected 61 people.

Celebrities, like the rest of the country, were glued to the president's address and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

Actress Terry Pheto congratulated Ramaphosa on taking decisive action, while musician Winnie Mashaba described the president's decisions as “bold”.