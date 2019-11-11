Trevor Noah, Bonang Matheba & DJ Tira: see what your fave celebs got up to over the weekend
Another weekend has come and gone and we’re fast approaching South Africa’s favourite season, Dezemba. If some of our celebrities Instagram feeds are anything to go by, we’re already there! This weekend was full of festivities for some of our faves, from watching the Soweto football giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs battle it out on the field while one of South Africa’s greatest exports, Trevor Noah, cracked jokes to a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden.
To help cure the Monday blues, we’ve rounded up all the wonderful things our faves got up to this weekend.
Trevor Noah is making South Africa proud one joke at a time. The comedian and host of The Daily Show not only achieved a massive feat by having a show at one of New York’s most important sports arena, which can hold 20,000 people, but he also became the first African comedian to have a sold-out show there.
Another South African flying the flag high overseas is Bonang Matheba. The multi-award-winning media personality and entrepreneur was in Los Angeles this weekend and we’re assuming she’s there to collect her gong as the E! African Influencer of the Year award.
Our local celebs are casually collecting stamps on their passports and we couldn’t be prouder. Another celeb living it up further afield is DJ Tira who spent the weekend in Brooklyn, US, and of course he had to give Brooklynites some Mzansi flavour.
Presenter Khanya Mkangisa was painting the town pink this weekend. The Selimathunzi host was in Cape Town for the annual Pink Polo event which aims to aid breast cancer awareness initiatives.
The dominant colours in the Osei-Tutu household were yellow and black and white this weekend. This is because the Soweto Derby took place at the weekend and it seems Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs divided Tumi Morake and her husband Mpho’s family.
As December draws nearer, some of our fave musicians get busier and Nadia Nakai is no different. The Naa Mean rapper was booked and busy this weekend as she made an appearance on The Stir Up with Ms Cosmo.