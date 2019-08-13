SA hip - hop still moving millions

The first decade of the the 21st century dawned with a hallowing hailstorm of SA hip - hop , the culture and the genre made its presence felt and transformed South African popular culture in its entirety.

SA hip - hop was unapologetic of its existence, finding its own voice and identity through motswako, kasi rap, spaza, and later through skhanda.

The year 2012 saw the re-rise of women rappers in SA hip - hop , a baton that moved from rappers Yo Girls to Goddessa was now in the hands of meticulous MCs such as Ms. Nthabi, and Kany Mavi.

In a conversation with the ever dexterous Xhosa rapper Kanyi Mavi, she says: “There have always been women in SA hip - hop . I’m talking from way back in the ’80s when hip - hop first got to this country. The crew Yo Girls from Cape Town had eight members. The rate at which rappers are now showing up has definitely increased and that’s changing the dynamics of the industry for the better.