Celeb-inspired hairstyles you can rock this winter
With winter just around the corner, keeping your hair in top condition and looking good . Regardless of whether you wear your crown natural or prefer to have it silky and relaxed, it is important to make sure it stays healthy.
These celeb-inspired hairstyles will have you slaying the whole of winter, while keeping your hair healthy and protected.
GET WIGGED UP LIKE NADIA NAKAI
During the colder months, you can keep your natural hair safely tucked under a wig. Nadia Nakai is known for looking good IN a well-maintained wig and adding a bit of colour, depending on the occasion.
You can do the same by ensuring your wigs are washed and regularly treated. It is ideal to have neatly plaited cornrows underneath a wig and to moisturise them regularly. Wash your hair and get a new set of cornrows once they start looking untidy.
GO BOLD IN LONG BRAIDS LIKE THABSIE
There’s something about long braids that says, “I’m here, I’m bold and I’m totally owning it!” That’s what songstress Thabsie is able to pull off.
This winter, you can also keep your natural hair protected in long, neat box-braids. Braids allow for versatile styling, so you can switch them up depending on the occasion and your mood.
Want to look like a boss babe, while also protecting your hair during the colder months? Get yourself a set of box-braids. Ensure that you keep your braids neat and well taken care of. A good spray for braids will come in handy.
KEEP IT LOC'D LIKE LOOTLOVE
Faux locs are one of the best things to ever happen . They’re just like dreadlocks but without the patience and commitment.
Make like TV presenter and model LootLove, who always rocks faux locs in a manner that is stylish, hip and happening. Faux locs come in different textures, so whether you wear them soft and shiny, or slightly coarse-looking, is completely up to you.
STAY FADED LIKE NANDI MADIDA
Songstress Nandi Madida has managed to keep her fade trendy and well-maintained over the years. If your hair is short and stylish, playing around with a bit of colour on your fade like Nandi might not be a bad idea.
You can go for any colour that tickles your fancy. Ensure that you keep your hair neatly trimmed and in tiptop condition. The advantage? You can put on a wig on days when you crave a different look or if you feel your natural hair is a bit too exposed during the cold weather.
BE THE QUEEN OF CORNROWS LIKE SHO MADJOZI
Cornrows are always a good idea and they come in different kinds, lengths and sizes. The John Cena hitmaker shows off hers in a way that is trendy and unique .
You too can get cornrows in a style that suits you, and if you’re into colour, you can look bright and beautiful in the cold dark months. Remember to keep your cornrows neat and moisturised. Get them redone once they start looking untidy and you’re basically set for winter.