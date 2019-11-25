Lerato Kganyago, Pearl Thusi & Minnie Dlamini: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Another weekend has come and gone and it only means one thing: we’re much closer to Dezemba and Celebville is a reflection of that! From attending weddings to holidays overseas, our famous faves are living it up!
As per usual, we’ve got all the tea on what the rich and famous got up to and we're ready to serve it piping hot.
Bonan has been in and out of the country lately and now that she's back, she obviously brought social media to a halt in a single Instagram post. 'Queen B' was living it up in Kyalami this weekend. The star was there for the Nine Hours of Kyalami, an annual endurance sports car race. She had social media users racing to their keyboards to compliment "her African butter" as she donned a stunning yellow gown by Gert-Johan Coetzee.
While Bonang draped a summer dress, Minnie Dlamini-Jones braced herself for the winter in New York City. The HomeGround presenter was in the city that never sleeps filming the New York premiere of 21 Bridges for Empire Entertainment Africa. She got to rub shoulders with stars like Chadwick Boseman.
Another local star who's flying the South African flag high is Lerato Kganyago. The TV host and DJ is in Florida for her first US gig and she is billed to spin some decks at a party in Miami. We love it when black girls travel the world and secure some foreign bags!
Pearl Thusi was in Nigeria’s busy city, Lagos hosting the All Africa Music Awards. The annual award ceremony gave nods to the continent’s biggest stars like Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Nadia Nakai and Nasty C.
Dineo Langa was also booked and busy this weekend. The actress and television presenter was behind the mic as host of the Johannesburg Film Festival Awards Gala Dinner on Saturday night.
Wedding bells are like an alarm clock for the festive season, and one of our faves rang the alarm in style. Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo went to a wedding this weekend and looked all kinds of gorgeous. We’re wondering if she spoiled the newlyweds with a fire deejay set on their special day...