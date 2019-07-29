Tshego ties up with Monada

The unlikely collaboration between R&B/hip-hop artist Tshego and Khelobedu dance hitmaker King Monada that has everyone singing along all started on Instagram.

Pop/hip-hop single No Ties is the first single from Tshego's much-anticipated debut album Pink Panther set to drop on August 31.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Tshego said he had reached out to Monada on November after his smash hit Malwedhe dropped.

"I was really vibing with Malwedhe. I had just made the No Ties beat and I did the hook. So I thought to myself who can I get on this thing that I was packing? I wanted someone that would shock me.

"I sent him [Monada] a text on Instagram and 10 minutes later he gave me his WhatsApp number. I WhatsApped him the beat and two days later he sent me his verse back. It was really organic."

Renowned for his hit songs Hennessy, Garden and The Vibe as well as collaborations with Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai, Tshego's new song was released on Friday.

"The reception has been amazing. I'm not going to say I didn't expect it; the quality of the music is always at a certain level. But I know that feature caught people off guard."