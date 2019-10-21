Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Thuso Mbedu & Kelly Khumalo: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
A heat wave struck most of parts of the country this weekend but that gave some of our favourite celebs more reason to serve heat on the streets!
There were a lot of festivities, from World Champagne Day, the Telkom Knockout on Saturday to the Springboks waving the South African flag high.
Of course some of our faves ensured they’re in on all the fun. Here are some of our favourite moments from the weekend.
Being the sports fanatic that she is, Minnie didn’t miss out on the Japan vs South Africa Rugby World Cup quarter final match. Minnie was also celebrating her mother’s birthday which seemingly was bitter-sweet as her family recently laid her brother Khosini to rest.
Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in the city that never sleeps, New York. The Emmy-nominated actress is currently in the US shooting an upcoming series The Underground Railroad. This weekend she entered the fascinating phantom world at the the Museum of Illusions and captured some dope snaps.
“Less stress more champagne” seemed to be the mantra for Boity’s weekend. The Ba Kae rapper had social media abuzz when her feature on Yanga’s Utatakho dropped on Friday. Boity celebrated the feat and day during her revelled in the glory during her World Champagne Day brunch wich she hosted for close friends and family.
Kelly Khumalo did what she does best this weekend: hold a note. The songbird released her new single Undithatha Kancinci. While others have speculated that the song is about her being let go from the Lebo Mathosa biopic, she says it is an ode to her previous relationships and being overlooked by men. With such a spectacular voice, none of her fans are overlooking her!
Our eyes are green with envy because Lunga Shabalala got to experience all that Springbok magic live! The actor was flown to Tokyo by Heineken where he got to enjoy all the action front and center.
Bragga was booked and busy this weekend. The rapper performed at YFM’s birthday celebration, the LYFE event on Saturday then she dropped some bars at Moja Café in Soweto!