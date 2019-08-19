Pearl Modiadie, Minnie Dlamini-Jones & Nadia Nakai: see what your fave celebs got up
Another weekend is done and dusted and Spring is slowly edging closer as our fave celebs showed us with their outdoor snaps an sun chasing abroad.
Others continued the Women’s Month celebrations by attending luncheons about celebrating women and empowering girls.
Here’s a roundup of our fave moments from the weekend.
Pearl got her pearly whites looking whiter than ever with a visit to celebrity dentist, Dr Steven J Flax aka Dr Smile. The beauty spent the rest of the weekend on set and spent Sunday resting in her home.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones shared a table with the likes of Terry Pheto and Simz Ngema at Thobeka Madiba-Zuma’s luncheon. The luncheon was themed “celebrating our women and girl children” and it’s fitting that it fell a week after Women's Day.
Mohale is living the dream with Somizi in Postiano, Italy. The pair are loved up and living their best lives in Europe and we can’t help but be envious of all that sun they’re soaking up.
In other love lives here news, Moozlie’s boyfriend and business partner, Sbuda Roc turned 32 and the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over her man! The two celebrated Sbuda's birthday at Rockets and it was a star-studded affair with the likes of Thando Thabethe and DJ Zinhle in attendance.
Nadia Nakai was enjoying the views of the Twelve Apostles mountains this weekend and she showed off her new hair do. Known for her long and colourful wigs, Bragga is giving us a different side to her and we love it.
Model and reality TV star Blue Mbombo spent Sunday afternoon the best way to do it: by the pool and with a cup of tea in hand. Even on a day as chilled as Sunday, Blue never fails to slay on the ‘gram.