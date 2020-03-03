Local designers hit big time with Reebok sneaker collaboration

The shots feature models - Nakai one of them - on a blue backdrop wearing head-to-toe Reebok looks, including Zig Kineticas with their distinctive zigzag soles.

After the shoot, Fulu said his first international collaboration would “open so many doors and opportunities for me to advance my personal brand”.

Ngwenya shared his enthusiasm about working for Reebok as official stylist at the main launch event held recently in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.