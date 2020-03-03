S Mag

Local designers hit big time with Reebok sneaker collaboration

By Thango Ntwasa - 03 March 2020 - 12:17
A model wears designs from Blank Collection's collaborative line with Reebok.
Image: Supplied

Known for their multipurpose sportswear, Reebok has become a household name in South Africa. And when the company was looking to launch their Zig Kinetica sneaker here, they tapped into Sibusiso Fulu and Ntando Ngwenya, designers of local brands Blank Collection and Ntando XV, to style the official shoot.

Another design of Reebok's Zig Kinetica.
Image: Supplied

Sibusiso Fulu and Ntando Ngwenya who are the brains behind the respective fashion brands worked hand-in-hand with rapper extraordinaire, Nadia Nakai who was tasked with the creative direction behind the shoot.

Fulu and Ngwenya worked hand in hand with rapper extraordinaire Nadia Nakai, who was tasked with the creative direction of the shoot. The pair is set to design a range of clothes inspired by the Zig Kinetica.

The shots feature models - Nakai one of them - on a blue backdrop wearing head-to-toe Reebok looks, including Zig Kineticas with their distinctive zigzag soles.

After the shoot, Fulu said his first international collaboration would “open so many doors and opportunities for me to advance my personal brand”.

Ngwenya shared his enthusiasm about working for Reebok as official stylist at the main launch event held recently in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

A model at the official Zig Kinetica photo shoot.
Image: Supplied

“I’m really excited to be working with the brand,” he says. He says Ntando XV’s unisex DNA was a plus when collaborating on Reebok’s latest offering. “It was a great experience, especially working with Nadia Nakai.”

International stars like Bodak Yellow hitmaker Cardi B and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp have also featured in promotions for the sneaker.

The Zig Kinetica is available online and at selected Reebok stockists.

