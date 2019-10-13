Peace, positivity and prayer: Nadia Nakai has found her happy place

After a rollercoaster last few months, rapper Nadia Nakai is finally at peace and happy that she's able to do what she loves.

Nadia took to Twitter this week to explain that she is in a good space at the moment and surrounded by people who love her.

“Haven’t been at so much peace than I am right now. Surrounded by people that love me, saying positive things to myself, and prayer. Anxiety is at a low. I hope it stays this way. I’m so grateful. Remember to say nice things to yourself people,” she wrote.