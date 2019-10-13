Peace, positivity and prayer: Nadia Nakai has found her happy place
After a rollercoaster last few months, rapper Nadia Nakai is finally at peace and happy that she's able to do what she loves.
Nadia took to Twitter this week to explain that she is in a good space at the moment and surrounded by people who love her.
“Haven’t been at so much peace than I am right now. Surrounded by people that love me, saying positive things to myself, and prayer. Anxiety is at a low. I hope it stays this way. I’m so grateful. Remember to say nice things to yourself people,” she wrote.
Haven’t been at sooo much PEACE than I am right now... surrounded by people that love me, saying positive things to MYSELF, and prayer... anxiety is at a low, I hope it stays this way.. I’m so grateful... remember to say nice things to yourself people ?— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) October 8, 2019
Some tweeps felt that she was referring to being at “peace” now that she was no longer dating one of the Major League twins, but sis wasn't spilling any tea.
However, she did pose this question to her followers: “Why do we neglect the things we really wanted to do for ourselves when in a relationship?"
Why do we neglect the things we really wanted to do for ourselves when in a relationship?! Like NOW there’s so much I wanna do where I dragged my feet before...— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) October 9, 2019
I definitely get the moving on part! I just wish as women or people in general, when in a relationship we still focused on our own goals rather than just OUR Goals lol! https://t.co/Ea12JMwUdO— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) October 9, 2019
Seeing that she is ALL single, Nadia is almost ready to meet her husband!
I’m ALMOST ready to meet my husband... lol! Just not now... like I hate having to get back to someone when I miss a call... right now I’m like whatever.... will holla back when I’m bored... ??♀️— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) October 9, 2019
