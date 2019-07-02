Sizzling-hot Naked Nadia hits home

Rapper and songwriter Nadia Nakai revealed her nakedness at an exclusive album listening session at the Shine Studios in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, this week.

She came out guns blazing in a raunchy olive-green gown and thigh-high strappy heels in front of a massive LED screen as she gave the intimate crowd five dress changes and a look into her intimate videos and stellar performances.

Born Nadia kaNdaba, the 28-year-old artist admitted to having suffered from anxiety prior to the release of her debut album, Nadia Naked.

Two months ago she told Sunday World that producing the album was the hardest thing she had ever done.

The album, which she said took more than two years to complete, forced her to stretch her musical capabilities. For this reason, she named the project Nadia Naked.

"It was stressful, I am not going to lie. It was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, working on an album.

"I've had anxiety attacks. It's the most stress I've been through yet in my life. I've been to university, studied and got my degree but it was nothing close to this," she said.

According to the rapper, finding her strength in vulnerability gave her a gateway into her thought processes.

"What comes hard to me is being vulnerable, writing songs that hit home and are relatable," she said.