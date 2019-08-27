New generation of female musos emerges

From rap to folk, jazz and R&B - there's an abundance of new female musical talent in the country.

And, judging by their work ethic, they are anything but one-hit wonders.

Fresh off her success from Cassper Nyovest's hit, Move for Me, Nicole Davy, also known as Boskasie, released a new single on Women's Day called Make Me Feel. Within minutes it was streamed more than a million times.

Born in Kuils River in Cape Town, she moved to the Netherlands when she was 11 years old. The self-taught guitar player loved penning her own songs, but was always too anxious to venture onto the stage. The 25-year-old moved back to the country when she was 17 and went to Wits University to study anthropology and psychology.

"A friend at Wits hosted an open mic [session] at Joburg Theatre and asked me to perform. I didn't plan to but I attended. After some coaxing I performed and received a standing ovation. It was an overwhelming feeling of pride," she says.

She decided to pursue her talent and released her debut mix tape, titled Memoirs 2016. "It was my gift to the universe."