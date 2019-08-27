New generation of female musos emerges
From rap to folk, jazz and R&B - there's an abundance of new female musical talent in the country.
And, judging by their work ethic, they are anything but one-hit wonders.
Fresh off her success from Cassper Nyovest's hit, Move for Me, Nicole Davy, also known as Boskasie, released a new single on Women's Day called Make Me Feel. Within minutes it was streamed more than a million times.
Born in Kuils River in Cape Town, she moved to the Netherlands when she was 11 years old. The self-taught guitar player loved penning her own songs, but was always too anxious to venture onto the stage. The 25-year-old moved back to the country when she was 17 and went to Wits University to study anthropology and psychology.
"A friend at Wits hosted an open mic [session] at Joburg Theatre and asked me to perform. I didn't plan to but I attended. After some coaxing I performed and received a standing ovation. It was an overwhelming feeling of pride," she says.
She decided to pursue her talent and released her debut mix tape, titled Memoirs 2016. "It was my gift to the universe."
The name Boskasie is inspired by her Cape Town and Khoi heritage. "It means bush hair in the literal sense. But it's about embracing who I am. When the world listens to me they will enquire about my name and therefore learn my story and how proud I am of where I come from," says Davy.
Davy describes her sound as eclectic and says she and Phantom Steve approached Nyovest with the Nigerian-inspired track.
"His album was almost complete, but he loved the song and said it was going to be a hit. He said to me, 'I hope you're ready'," says Davy, admitting that the song catapulted her into the limelight.
She is set to release an EP next year.
Pumping the sound
- Nicci St Bruce - better known to fans as Push Push - is an unapologetic rapper from Port Elizabeth.
- Of Greek origin, her songs INB4 and Blood In, show off her eccentric and racy personality.
- Boitumelo Mpye, also known as R&B singer Melo B Jones, is the future of local soul music.
- She released her debut EP titled The Start in 2017 under Kid Fonque and Jullian Gomes' record label, Stay True Sounds.
- Tresor features on her track Push Me Deeper.
- Astryd Brown is the next best vocalist on the hip hop scene.
The 28-year-old from Eldorado Park in Joburg features Yung Swiss on her single Four and, on Lately. She teams up with fellow rapper Nadia Nakai.