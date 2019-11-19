'Prayer works': Mzansi celebrates Anatii’s Soul Train win
SA muso Anatii is the toast of Mzansi and beyond after winning a prestigious Soul Train Award in America for his collab with Wizkid and Beyoncé.
The annual awards, which took place in Las Vegas on Sunday, honour the best in black music and entertainment.
The rapper bagged the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award alongside Bey for his contribution to the song, Brown Skin Girl, which featured on the star's latest album, Lion King: The Gift.
The song was also nominated in the Best Collaboration Performance category.
Anatii also composed the track, Mood 4 Eva, on the same album, which featured Jay-Z and Childish Gambino.
African Starboy @wizkidayo & @Anatii leave tonight with a big win for Africa, “Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award”! #SoulTrainAwardsBET tonight at 20:00 on Ch. 129 pic.twitter.com/cLjOoT7i6Z— BET Africa (@BET_Africa) November 18, 2019
The star took to social media shortly after the win to thank his fans for their support and said prayers really work.
uNala Ndokose Mphemba uyabulela. Our stories will be heard through the power of music.— ANATII (@ANATII) November 18, 2019
NANGAMSO ✨??✨
UMTHANDAZO UYASEBENZA pic.twitter.com/znEAgKLAio
Anatii reflected on working with Beyoncé in a social media post earlier this year. He said there was an “incredible team” behind the song.
“The energy was pure! The cultural shift has begun!” he added.
Social media was filled with messages of congratulations for the star, including one from Sjava.
Congratulations boy @ANATII #SoulTrainAwards2019 He won Guys ashford and simpson song writer award for brownskingirl this is Big Stay shining ❤️ pic.twitter.com/63QVax39wB— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) November 18, 2019
SA is fvcking it up internationally ! Congrats @ANATII !! ??— #Album2020 (@Gigi_Lamayne) November 18, 2019
Yasssss!! A big congratulations to @ANATII well deserved!! ?????? https://t.co/8LDxhPqUsh— SONDELA (@MissPru_Dj) November 18, 2019
Congratulations on the win bruv @ANATII ... This is major. Flying the flag ?? . We’re proud #SoulTrainAwards19— Brother Bear ? (@Blaklez) November 18, 2019
My brother @ANATII God’s Dream? Congratulations to you @wizkidayo and the whole team ? Blessings On Blessings ?❤️ https://t.co/PwHYmyqb6Y— TRESOR RIZIKI (@tresorofficial) November 18, 2019
Can someone tell Xhosas they need to relax and allow us breath??phela this is too much?? Big Up to Anatii pic.twitter.com/ZWOdRF7Bf0— Mr Wrong (@Leb0_Lebzah) November 18, 2019
CONGRATULATIONS NDOKOSE @ANATII ✨??? IM SO PROUD OF YOU ! pic.twitter.com/QYiOldWb5I— Ma_Nala (@Ma__Nala) November 18, 2019
#SoulTrainAwards @ANATII make us proud man ? #xhosa pic.twitter.com/o9IOfG9Tg9— ?? Proud Xhosa✊ (@Mangalisocurri4) November 17, 2019
