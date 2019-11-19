Pic of The Day

'Prayer works': Mzansi celebrates Anatii’s Soul Train win

By Kyle Zeeman - 19 November 2019 - 08:29
Anatii won a prestigious international award.
Anatii won a prestigious international award.
Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

SA muso Anatii is the toast of Mzansi and beyond after winning a prestigious Soul Train Award in America for his collab with Wizkid and Beyoncé.

The annual awards, which took place in Las Vegas on Sunday, honour the best in black music and entertainment.

The rapper bagged the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award alongside Bey for his contribution to the song, Brown Skin Girl, which featured on the star's latest album, Lion King: The Gift.

The song was also nominated in the Best Collaboration Performance category.

Anatii also composed the track, Mood 4 Eva, on the same album, which featured Jay-Z and Childish Gambino.

The star took to social media shortly after the win to thank his fans for their support and said prayers really work.

Anatii reflected on working with Beyoncé in a social media post earlier this year. He said there was an “incredible team” behind the song.

“The energy was pure! The cultural shift has begun!” he added.

Social media was filled with messages of congratulations for the star, including one from Sjava.

Anatii nominated for Soul Train Award for track with Beyoncé

Mzansi celebs are doing the most up in these streets.
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

SA hip - hop still moving millions

SA hip - hop was unapologetic of its existence, finding its own voice and identity through motswako, kasi rap, spaza, and later through skhanda.
Entertainment
3 months ago

WATCH | Busiswa burns a hole in the floor with her dance moves

Busiswa is here to get amped for the weekend.
Pic of The Day
3 months ago

Mzansi shouts 'Siya Vuma!' to Busiswa & Moonchild's spice on Beyoncé's album

From Moonchild's perfectly timed 'YEBO' to Busiswa's 'VUMANI BO!', that song slaps!
Pic of The Day
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X