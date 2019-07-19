Mzansi shouts 'Siya Vuma!' to Busiswa & Moonchild's spice on Beyoncé's album
Busiswa and Moonchild totes owned their power on that song with Beyonce! The South African musicians slayed everything and everyone so much that Africa is singing their praises, even over the ultimate Queen Bey!
Mzansi excitedly waited for Bey's album The Gift to drop on Friday and a soon as it did they went searching for the track My Power featuring Busiswa and Moonchild.
And fans definitely weren't disappointed. The track also featured Tierra Whack and Nija - along with Beyoncé.
Not only did Moonchild and Busiswa not compromise on their styles and funk, but Twitter also couldn't get over just how amazing Busiswa slayed her verse in Zulu.
When moghel said 'Vumani Bo!' and Moonchild went 'Yebo!' it was over.
The whole album was well worth the wait and Bey did great with it. Our very own Anatii was also praised for his part as lyricist and composer on Brown Skin Girl.
This is just another reminder that we've got it! Whatever "it" is, Mzansi has it in abundance!
When Busiswa said "Vumani bo!"— vumani bo. (@thaborathaba1) July 19, 2019
I could feel the inner vosho unleashing itself. pic.twitter.com/hjkseoV94R
When Busiswa gets on #MyPower #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/CrRiMMy3SG— Sivuyile Mtshemla (@Slayvuyile) July 19, 2019
Hearing Busiswa’s voice on this track! A ?? queen! Sis is singing in Zulu ??❤️ #TheGift pic.twitter.com/QOZzNfgZb6— Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) July 19, 2019
Busiswa did her thing!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/6HrXlc3knW— K G A U H E L O (@kgauhelo_Lakaje) July 19, 2019
Ofcoz Busiswa washed Beyoncé on her own song. When has Busiswa not washed people, standard procedure. pic.twitter.com/Ve3UJ0Dxgh— Katlego ✨ (@TheGalWithAFro) July 19, 2019
Beyoncé really gathered bad bitches on my power. Tierra Whack ????. And— shoplifting crystals (@icey_cabbage) July 19, 2019
Moonchild perfectly timed Yebo. Busiswa came with that fire verse. Listen all the girls had a point to prove and they didn’t dissapoint Beyoncé. ???? pic.twitter.com/gZhWadEtci
Busiswa walking out of studio after recording that Beyoncé joint. pic.twitter.com/VSmvOvXSUu— Zikii - KANANGUI OUT NOW Link in Bio ?️? (@official_itunua) July 19, 2019
Y’all just wait til I learn these lyrics & languages. No one will be safe. #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/vSVeUmWHpk— swäv (@kallmekam_) July 19, 2019
“How many times are you gonna listen to Beyoncé’s ‘The Gift’ album?”#TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/aeI8iCGBGF— ☁️ (@The__Prototype) July 19, 2019