Nadia Nakai goes international with US gig: This is my chance to shine

"It's really exciting to play for a new audience and also to make those vital connections. I think I was chosen because I have something unique to offer. Our (hip-hop) guys are doing big things internationally and it is up to me to show them that we (females) can also hold our own. That there are girls that are also holding it down here."

Nadia said she hoped the gig would open doors for her in the overseas market.

"I know that no matter what happens my fans will have my back. The thing is‚ impressing the PR managers and music bosses that side and convincing them that what we are doing here is worth investing in and celebrating."

She said that too often music scouts and international audiences head to Nigeria but don't come south to SA.

"We have a lot of potential for a crossover and collaborations. We have so much potential and should be celebrated. It is opportunities like this that we have to grab and show people just how good we are as South Africans."

- TMG Digital.