Riky Rick opens up about life, family and Cotton Fest

"Welcome to our little sanctuary," Riky's wife Bianca says in a soft voice.

He later comes down the stairs to join us, dressed down in relaxed sportswear.

This is a big weekend for the charismatic 31-year-old musician born Rikhado Makhado.

On Sunday, he makes his debut as the new coach on season three of The Voice SA on M-Net joining Lira, Riana Nel and Francois Van Coke.

Riky is not the only facelift the music competition show is undergoing; Anele Mdoda takes over from Lungile Radu as host.

"When I went into it, I was looking forward to being on the chair and playing the game," he recalls.

"Then I realised it's not a game, it's quite serious. It's an intense process and you get involved. So it got real."

Tomorrow he launches his first annual Cotton Fest in Newtown, Johannesburg taking place over two stages.

For the ambitious fashion and music event that aims to merge both established and upcoming musicians, Riky has curated about 80 acts on the lineup. AKA, Kwesta, Stogie T, Anatii and Nasty C are just some of the headliners.

"I'm nervous. I'm pretty anxious about it. You never know how events are going to turn out," he admits.

"If I can just have 90% of the people walking away with a smile on their face that will be good enough for me and everyone gets home safely."

Everytime he speaks of his wife and two children, Jordan and Maik, Riky's face lights up.