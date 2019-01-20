New body needs new wardrobe

Shwa broke her post-festive detox by attending Anatii's birthday party. After such a wild night, my post-cleanse glow is gone and it's back to phuza face.

Shwa was disappointed by how dry Anatii's cake was, though. Make sure it's moist next time.

Shwa was shocked by the birthday boy's body transformation. He looks super-good having shed the pounds. Shwa must take him shopping for a new wardrobe to go with his skinnier frame.

Extra big clothes are so not a vibe. Anatii showed off his bae and she's so cute. His whole family, including his mom and sister, partied the night away. Rocking head-to-toe animal print, his rising singer sister Ma Nala gave a lovely rendition of Adele's Hometown Glory.