Black Coffee riding high with six Sama nods
That DJ Black Coffee reign just won't let up.
The international house music maestro leads the nomination list for the 25th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) with six nods.
The nominations were unveiled last night in a nostalgic party held at the original home of the Samas, Alberton Civic Centre, in Ekurhuleni.
The Drive hitmaker is nominated for male artist of the year, while two of his songs - Drive and Wish You Were Here - are nodded in the collaboration of the year category.
His album Music is King featuring artists such as Samthing Soweto and Msaki is nominated for best dance album and album of the year.
In the big album of the year category he will duke it out with Black Motion, Sjava, Vusi Nova and Zonke.
For male artist of the year DJ Black Coffee will compete with Sjava, Anatii, Nakhane and Thokozani Langa.
Female artist of the year will see Busiswa, Kelly Khumalo Lebo Sekgobela, Zonke and Sho Madjozi dance it out.
New kids of the block Paxton, Mlindo The Vocalist, Sho Madjozi, Simmy and Sun-El Musician made the cut for newcomer of the year.
The highly-coveted best hip hop album this year features Sjava, Emtee, Nasty C, Kid X and the late HHP's final offering #FGTBB (Feels Good To be Back).
Spikiri, DJ Maphorisa, Distruction Boyz, Sho Madjozi and Busiswa made the cut for the newly revamped best kwaito/gqom/amapiano category.
Late Zimbabwean artist Oliver Mtukuzi received a nomination in the rest of Africa artists category alongside Diamond Platnumz, Mr Eazi, Nixon and Kommanda Obbs.
Other crop of artists to crack a nod this year are Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Nathi, Mafikizolo and DJ Sumbody.