Black Coffee riding high with six Sama nods

That DJ Black Coffee reign just won't let up.

The international house music maestro leads the nomination list for the 25th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) with six nods.

The nominations were unveiled last night in a nostalgic party held at the original home of the Samas, Alberton Civic Centre, in Ekurhuleni.

The Drive hitmaker is nominated for male artist of the year, while two of his songs - Drive and Wish You Were Here - are nodded in the collaboration of the year category.

His album Music is King featuring artists such as Samthing Soweto and Msaki is nominated for best dance album and album of the year.

In the big album of the year category he will duke it out with Black Motion, Sjava, Vusi Nova and Zonke.

For male artist of the year DJ Black Coffee will compete with Sjava, Anatii, Nakhane and Thokozani Langa.