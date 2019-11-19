Landmark court case to end the big garneshee rip-off

I read an interesting article in City Press yesterday and I thought it may well benefit Sowetan readers immensely.

The article was about a pending court application that could potentially wipe out a million garnishee orders. You may be a beneficiary should the application succeed.

The truth is that we are human and do not always control the circumstances around us, and so we may find ourselves submerged in debt.

Sometimes people neglect to make arrangements or, worse, ignore to make arrangements with debtors to avoid garnishee orders.

But does one deserves to be subjected to unfair legal practices when a garnishee order is issued?

Some may even ask, what are garnishee orders?

Usually when such a judgment is granted, a person may not even be aware that their debt is a matter in the courts.

There is nothing worse than debt, however, it is far worse when a garnishee order has been granted by the court.

This is terrible mainly because such debt will increase substantially, considering the legal costs involved and other costs such as collection commission.

Therefore, the original debt will most likely double or even more. Its an "excessive increase" and the newspaper report says that it was precisely because of this that a court challenge was brought before the Cape Town high court by Summit Financial Partners and the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic.