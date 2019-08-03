Pic of The Day

WATCH | Busiswa burns a hole in the floor with her dance moves

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 03 August 2019 - 11:59
Busiswa dancing to her song 'My Power' will give you the feels.
Image: Instagram/ Busiswa

Busiswa continues to bask in the glory of featuring on Beyoncé's album The Gift, which dropped a two weeks ago.  

And, rightfully so! 

Busiswa, Moonchild and Anatii flew the SA flag high by securing a spot on the queen's album, which coincided with the release of The Lion King. 

Taking to Instagram, Busiswa shared a clip of her performing the track, Don't Take My Power recently. 

"#Mood they ain't never gonna take my power," she captioned the vid.  

Busiswa's dance moves and energetic performance is sure to get you pumped up for the weekend. 

Cava the video: 

