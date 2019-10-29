Anatii nominated for Soul Train Award for track with Beyoncé

Mzansi celebs are doing the most up in these streets. One of them is rapper and producer Anatii, who recently scored a nomination for the prestigious Soul Train Music Awards in the US.

The annual awards honour the best in black music and entertainment.

The rapper was nominated for the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award alongside Beyoncé for his contribution to the song Brown Skin Girl, which was featured on Beyoncé’s latest album, Lion King: The Gift.

Anatii also composed the track Mood 4 Eva on the same album, which featured Jay-Z and Childish Gambino.