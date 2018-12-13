AKA puts head on the block to headline 2019 Comedy Central Roast

Move over Somgaga, the comedy world is now AKA’s.

Sowetan can reveal that following the success of The Roast of Somizi earlier this year the controversial rapper, known by his other moniker Supa Mega, will headline next year’s Comedy Central Roast.

The Comedy Central Roast of AKA will be filmed at The Teatro at Montecasino on February 21.

Viewers will be treated to the rapper, renowned for his smash diss track Composure, facing the music as he takes a verbal lashing from industry peers.

The list of names set to bake, boil and roast the Baddest and The World is Yours hitsmaker will only be announced next year.