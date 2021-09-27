Elections no excuse to be reckless
As election campaigning intensifies, we have seen politicians being ambushed by protests in some areas, which led to poor adherence to Covid-19 protocols by communities.
The unplanned gatherings by communities targeting campaigning politicians to air their grievances have led to fears of another virus outbreak as experts warn of a fourth wave...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.