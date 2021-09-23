Dying for basic services not on
Tension between police and the community of Alexandra was palpable on Tuesday.
Authorities were deployed to disconnect illegal electricity connections in River Park and Greenville, much to the outrage of residents. As protests began, police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the stone-throwing crowds. ..
