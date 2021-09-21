Combat female sex pest teachers
It is a concern that sexual abuse in schools seems to be getting out of hand instead of diminishing, with the latest being an emerging trend of female teachers preying on boy pupils.
Our sister publication, Sunday Times Daily, yesterday reported that the SA Council for Educators (Sace) had informed parliament about a new trend where high school boys are sexually abused by their female teachers...
