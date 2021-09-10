Remember, life is a precious gift
Reach out to your loved ones
Lian Hearn once said “death comes suddenly and life is fragile and brief, no-one can alter this either by prayers or spells”.
One day you will speak to your friend, your lover, your parent, your sibling, your child, and it will be your last conversation, your last statement...
