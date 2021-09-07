Tell us truth with Zuma parole saga
The public deserves transparency regarding the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma from jail on medical parole.
The correctional services department announced on Sunday that Zuma had been granted the parole for sick inmates. The department said in a statement the former president would finish his jail term in the "system of community corrections"...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.