Questions aplenty in JZ parole
The manner in which former president Jacob Zuma was granted medical parole leaves more questions than answers.
Earlier this week on this page, we called for transparency regarding the process, which led to the decision to release Zuma on medical parole. It has since come to light that the medical parole advisory board had recommended Zuma should not be released on medical parole as he was in a stable condition...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.