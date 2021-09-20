Columnists

ANC renewal drive nothing new

By Sowetan - 20 September 2021 - 10:20

During a discussion co-hosted by this newspaper last week, Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul reiterated that the ANC was an organisation busy with the work of “self-correcting”. 

It’s a narrative that many ANC leaders, in particular those who are aligned with the Cyril Ramaphosa faction would have us believe. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...