ANC rot runs too deep for any hope of renewal

It is refreshing to hear from the deputy secretary-general of the ANC Jessie Duarte that the organisation will deploy comrades who understand financial management and also comrades who have a very deep-rooted understanding of the ANC.



Yes, the organisation has many educated comrades who could be deployed to any top position in government but the deployees will be coerced to violate the Public Financial Management Act and other prescripts by the same people who deployed them to those positions...