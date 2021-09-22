Politicians recycle empty promises

We are glad that despite the near-false start after the recommendation by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke that elections be postponed

You know elections are around the corner when suddenly we see the political elites venturing into areas they would not normally know existed. It is a well-rehearsed game played ahead of elections without fail.



The nation goes to the polls again on November 1; this time to elect local governments. With the date cast in stone, political parties have been jostling for attention, announcing dates on which they will launch their manifestos in a bid to woo voters...