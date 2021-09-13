Biko Week a reminder of how BCM was diluted by co-option

Commemorations do not adequately represent Black Consciousness

September 6-12 is regarded as Biko Week. It is the period to remember one of the greatest sons of the earth... the founder of the Black Consciousness Movement in Azania. The week recalls the period in 1977 when Steve Biko was arrested, tortured and ultimately brutally murdered by apartheid forces.



More than 40 years down the line we still bow our heads in honour and remembrance of a gallant son of the soil. We can look at Steve Biko's commemoration in two phases or periods: From 1977 to 1994 and from 1994 to date. The former inspired many of us black and oppressed masses to adhere to the Black Consciousness philosophy as the tool to attaining freedom by overthrowing the then ignoble apartheid minority regime...