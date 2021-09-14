We can't ignore Alex's cry for help

Over the past week news of the goings on at a school in Alexandra, a township in the north of Johannesburg, grabbed national headlines and twice was the subject of anchor stories in this newspaper.



In the tale of the collapse of discipline in the school environment we should never, as society, tire of the pursuit of that which is for the good of everyone in the communities we live in. Good schools in the areas in which we live should be non-negotiable for us, despite the hardships we come from...