Vaccine passports way to go
The government's plan to introduce vaccine passports that would be used to access events, is welcome. This could be our only way back to normal life.
The proposed document has been a talking point in the media and social media platforms since the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. The passports would be used as entry pass to events and for travel...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.