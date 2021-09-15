Time to take stock of harmful cultural practices

Ukuthwala and other backward customs infringe on human rights of mostly vulnerable members of society

With Heritage Month in full swing, it is imperative that our cultural practices and rituals as African people are placed under the scope of the magnifying glass with a view to solidifying those that enhance our development and discarding those that diminish us.



As culture is not static but dynamic and always evolves, it is important that it should actively foster national growth and development. It is also worth remembering that Africa is the continent where human life originated and only began to migrate to other areas of the world about 60,000 years ago, according to the Natural History Museum in London...