South Africans will overcome reign of terror

By Reader Letter - 08 September 2021 - 08:53
Senior Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran. File photo.
People in SA live in a double whammy of the fatal Covid-19 (natural) and the killing machinery of the government (man-made). A government put in power to protect and serve its citizens.

“The killing of Babita [Deokaran] has left many of us with so much fear because people would rather see others dead than go to jail”, was reported anonymously by Sowetan on September 1. In the same edition, all of the Your SMS views were printed anonymously.

This reign of terror by the cabal, gangster, collective or whatever you deem fit has gripped the nation for quite a while. Out of the frying pan of apartheid into the fire of this nascent democracy. Our number one, from whom we draw inspiration, couldn’t stand his ground against and/or turned a blind eye to corrupt activities during his five-year incumbency as the number two.

In the eyes of South Africans it’s war time, definitely not peace time in our beautiful land. But the UN International Amnesty sees it differently. SA is implored to allow Afghan refugees in to our over-populated country.

In any way, our porous borders make it easy for massive refugee influx. The lifestyle of foreign nationals in SA attests to the UN”s view. Foreigners take selfies and send them back home. They swipe and live off the fat of the land while locals live in grinding poverty.

The unemployed youth drown their sorrows in substance abuse. They may get physical and rob us of our freedom and tax money but our fighting spirit against greed and corruption is too strong to be defeated.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

