We must improve commitment to kids' education
27 years since the dawn of democracy, the ECD sector remains differentiated, unequal
Recently, basic education minister Angie Motshekga addressed the nation on “Learning losses due to Covid-19 pandemic”, and acknowledged the impact of the pandemic on the sector. Her address outlined the following five areas of significance:
• function shift of early childhood development (ECD),..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.