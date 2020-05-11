Columnists

Take nation into your confidence

By Sowetan - 11 May 2020 - 07:29
Image: Halden Krog © The Times

As with most things in our country, the debate on whether or not government should reopen the economy has deeply divided the nation.

The divisions are, to a degree, influenced by race and politics more so than credible data on the behaviour of the coronavirus Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Almost two months ago when the government decided to shut down the economy, that decision enjoyed widespread public support and consensus.

We understood that it was to help slow down the spread of Covid-19 while allowing authorities to prepare the capacity of out healthcare to respond adequately.

As the economic impact of the lockdown began to hit home, public support for the lockdown has begun to wane.

Be it over the flip flopping on the cigarette ban, for example, the inconsistency of the messaging and a lack of transparency on the basis of decisions made by the national command council, the government can no longer be ignorant of the groundswell against the lockdown in its current form.

Many who are frustrated at the loss of income and civil liberties have begun to question the logic of continuing any longer with the lockdown, albeit slightly eased, when it appears to not have slowed down the rise in infections across the land.

Cigarette ban will ease pressure on health system, help social distancing, say experts

The ban on cigarettes sales has slowed the spread of Covid-19 and will ease pressure on the health system, a panel of experts found.
News
2 days ago

The truth is no-one can say with certainty how rapidly this virus would have spread had there not been physical restrictions as we have seen under the lockdown to limit the movement of people.

Therefore, to dismiss the lockdown as not having worked completely is foolish.

What we need now is to hold a sensible conversation about how to open up the economy while minimising the rate and impact of infections.

Such a conversation needs the government to be transparent about the data and projections on which it bases its decisions.

No decisions made from thereon will be suitable and accepted by all.

However, it needs to be decisions that prioritise the wellbeing of the most vulnerable.

We owe it to ourselves not to allow for such a crucial conversation to be trapped in and defined by the all too familiar prisms of political populism.

Continued alcohol ban inconsistent with global trends, says liquor industry

The local liquor industry says it’s concerned that SA's ban on alcohol during the lockdown is inconsistent with the global approach.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X