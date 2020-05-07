Punish corrupt politicians

The government has to hold public office bearers accused of corruption accountable, in order to regain the public's trust.

When allegations of wrongdoing are levelled against a politician, it has become normal for them to deny the accusations or just say they are seeking legal advice and move on. That would be the last time they address the matter.

This attitude has led to a mistrust of government ministers as, unfortunately, people do not believe the denials or threats of legal action.

In yesterday's edition, we reported that water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu's unsuccessful presidential bid apparently left her adviser R35m in debt and he tried to regain the money from Amatola Water.

The allegation was made against Sisulu's adviser Mphumzi Mdekazi in an affidavit submitted to the Hawks last month by the water body's suspended CEO Vuyo Zitumane, who alleged he had told her in confidence that Sisulu's 2017 campaign had left him in "serious" debt.