Working from home not feasible for SA , now and in near future

To many who are working, the idea of working from home seemed, until now, self-liberating and even glamorous but the Covid-19 lockdown has proved the opposite.

Working from home as it, is often presented as one of the advantages that will accompany the rise of the 4IR - the Fourth Industrialisation.

The lockdown experience is highlighting the downside that has thus far received less scrutiny. The six weeks national lockdown to the Covid-19 virus comes as a free experiment to the actual ramifications on workers and the country at large.

It has become clear that it may not be the best situation for most workers, both employed and self-employed.

For the employed lucky not to be put on forced leave, special arrangements had to be made by the employer. These included laptops, data and software and the cost implications are likely to be considered in future wage and benefits negotiations.

Further, anecdotal evidence suggests the envisaged increase in productivity is not being realised - the opposite is happening. Some workers have indicated it involves changing one's mindset from domestic responsibilities to work requirements in the same space. This is harder than they had anticipated.