Cigarette ban will ease pressure on health system, help social distancing, say experts

The ban on cigarettes sales has slowed the spread of Covid-19 and will ease pressure on the health system, a panel of experts found.

A study conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council of South Africa (HSRC) found that while illicit cigarettes continued to be sold, a majority of smokers had no access to them, leading to a number of gains against the pandemic.

Results of the study were presented at a webinar hosted on Friday by the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Professor Mosa Moshabela, which looked at the national debate around smoking and Covid-19 and whether there was evidence to support the ban.

“The majority of smokers, 88%, were not able to buy cigarettes during lockdown, suggesting the ban was efficient in reducing cigarette access and use,” the study found.

Presenting the data collected over two weeks from smokers around the country, HRSC statistician Ronel Sewpaul said based on the research outcomes, the study found that cigarette buyers were in close physical contact with people outside their homes more often than non-smokers, suggesting less than optimal social distancing, a key component to avoiding catching the virus.

“Those who were able to buy cigarettes during the ban had a significantly higher chance of coming into contact with people outside their homes at 26% than 10% of those who did not.

“Those who continue to buy cigarettes also came into contact with at least 10 people outside their home compared to those who did not,” Sewpaul said.