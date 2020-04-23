Keep eye peeled for the looters

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced a much anticipated economic relief package to cushion the country against the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At R500bn - about 10% of our GDP - the package is aimed at boosting our health response capacity as well as the provision of related infrastructure and resources such as water.

At least R130bn of the money will come from the existing budget while the rest will be sourced from local and global financial institutions - the most sobering sign of the times.

Nonetheless, there are a number of things to note from the president's plan.

First is the welcome grant assistance for people living in conditions of poverty.