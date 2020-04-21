Stealing food parcels sheer greed

Corruption has reared its ugly head, thwarting government's plans to feed the poor who are affected by the national lockdown aimed at containing the spread of Covic-19. Food parcels meant for the needy are not reaching intended recipients because of greed, theft and favouritism.

News headlines have been dominated by reports of councillors accused of giving the food to their relatives, friends or selling it. Ordinary citizens who do not qualify for food aid were also reported to have used fraudulent documents to obtain the parcels.

Yesterday, SowetanLIVE reported on a Midvaal councillor who allegedly fleeced poor household of R3 "for data", claiming to use it to submit food parcel requests via email to the Gauteng social development department.

City Press reported on councillors who were allegedly securing donations of food from businesses but the parcels did not get to intended households. Instead, they kept them for themselves and their loved ones. The Star also reported on citizens who had used their deceased relatives' identity numbers to secure food meant for the needy in some parts of Johannesburg, leaving the intended beneficiaries with nothing.