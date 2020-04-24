More to army than skiet en donder

On Tuesday it emerged that President Cyril Ramaphosa had ordered the deployment of more than 73,000 additional soldiers to intensify the fight against Covid-19.

The deployment, the biggest in democratic SA's history, raised fears that the government was preparing to step up its efforts to clamp down on wayward civilians in its war on the pandemic.

Such fears were not unfounded.

In recent weeks incidents of brutality and even death of civilians, allegedly at the hands of soldiers and police patrolling the streets to enforce the lockdown, were a stark reminder of the dangers of security forces whose power is left unchecked.

However the plan presented in parliament on Wednesday, suggests that the troops have been called to increase the state's capacity for a comprehensive health response to the outbreak.