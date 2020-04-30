If incompetence had another name, that would be Gomba

On May 23 last year, our sister publication The Herald which I edited at the time, published a front page headline: "So help us God".

Underneath was a picture of the Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and his MECs being sworn in as the new members of the provincial executive.

That week was a PR headache for the new premier. Just days before, a politically connected businessman (I use the word loosely) had claimed in a police affidavit that the premier and his soon-to-be public works MEC Babalo Madikizela had been involved in a dodgy loan deal which ultimately siphoned money from a poor rural municipality.

Mabuyane denied the allegations and went on to assemble his cabinet.

With the benefit of hindsight, I have come to realise that something else happened that week which largely went under the media radar.

Mabuyane told us his mission was to build a capable state and to create "the Eastern Cape we want". And then without blinking an eye, he went ahead and appointed Sindiswa Gomba to lead arguably the most shining example of the administrative incompetence that is my home province - the health department.